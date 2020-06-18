MTV cuts ties with ‘Siesta Key’ star Alex Kompothecras

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — MTV has cut ties with one of the stars of its reality show “Siesta Key.”
MTV confirmed via social media on Tuesday they had cut ties with Alex “Kompo” Kompothecras.
“We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence,” a tweet said. “He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key.”
The announcement came the same night that the show’s newest season premiered.
MTV did not provide a reason for its decision to cut ties with Kompothecras.
