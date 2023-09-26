TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Country music star Morgan Wallen is coming to Tampa next year.

The singer added 10 dates to his “One Night at a Time” tour on Tuesday, including a stop at Raymond James Stadium on July 11.

Jelly Roll, Nate Smith and Bryan Martin will open the show before Wallen takes the stage, performing hits like the chart-topper “Last Night” and “Everything I Love,” which interpolates the Allman Brothers song “Midnight Rider.”

“Thank y’all for an insanely fun and fulfilling 2023 tour,” Wallen said in a statement. “It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we’re gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y’all out there!”

Fans can register for access to presale tickets through Oct. 1 on Ticketmaster, but the on-sale date has yet to be announced. The tour also offers a variety of VIP packages, according to a news release.