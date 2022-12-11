TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Cher announced that her mother, actress and singer Georgia Holt, has died at age 96.

The 76-year-old singer shared the news in a brief social media message on Sunday, simply stating, “Mom is gone.”

There is no word yet on Holt’s cause of death. Representatives for Cher told TODAY there was “no information at this time.”

Back in September, Cher tweeted, “Sorry I’ve Been Mia. Mom’s Been Sick Off & On. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She Had Pneumonia. She’s Getting Better.”

Georgia Holt displays her new book “Star Mothers” during an interview in Los Angeles, May 28, 1988. After she learned that she and other mothers of stars are always asked the same questions about their famous offspring she decided to do something about it. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Georgia Holt was born Jackie Jean Crouch on June 9, 1926 in Kensett, Arkansas. She appeared in several films in the 1950s, including “A Life of Her Own” and “Father’s Little Dividend.”

Holt recorded her album “Honky Tonk Woman” in the 1980s, which would go on to be released in 2013. The album features a duet with Cher titled, “I’m Just Your Yesterday.”

Cher honored her mother in the 2013 Lifetime documentary, “Dear Mom, Love Cher”, where she documented Holt’s Arkansas upbringing, her 6 marriages and her career in showbusiness.

Holt is survived by her daughters, Cher and Georganne LaPiere, 71, and her two grandchildren: Cher’s sons Chaz Bono, 53, and Elijah Blue Allman, 46.