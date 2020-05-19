Missing swimmer believed to be ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) – Search teams in Los Angeles are looking for signs of a 39-year-old man who went missing while swimming with his 10-year-old son in Marina Del Rey.

Authorities have not released the name of the missing swimmer, but he is believed to be 39-year-old former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard, who was part of the famous tag team “Cryme Tyme.” Gaspard has a 10-year-old son.

His wife identified him as the missing man in since-deleted posts to social media, saying he had gone missing at a beach in Marina del Rey, an unincorporated community near Venice Beach.

“Everyone is trying to be really positive, but having a hard time,” said Annie, a family friend who has known the Gaspards for 7 years.

The LA County Fire Department said the father and son were swept away by a rip current Sunday afternoon while swimming about 700 feet offshore of Venice Beach.

Lifeguards rescued the boy from the surf, and he was treated at the scene. But his father is still missing.

Authorities searched the waters using divers and sonar equipment before calling off the search in the evening. On Monday morning, the search resumed in the rough surf and challenging weather conditions.

“Every effort will be made to locate this gentleman, he is somebodys family member, and we all have family, so we will not rest until we feel every effort has been made to locate him,” said LASD Deputy Trina Schrader.

This was the first full weekend that L.A. county beaches had been open since they were closed in early April due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was crowded, and the surf was choppy. Lifeguards said on Twitter they had to perform more than 450 rescues.

