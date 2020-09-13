‘Mighty Ducks’ star Shaun Weiss now 271 days sober after living on the streets

LOS ANGELES — After living on the streets for over the last three years, “Mighty Ducks” star Shaun Weiss is 271 days sober and recently received a new set of teeth.

Over the last few years, Weiss has struggled with meth and heroin addiction which resulted in a few run-ins with the law.

Most recently, on Jan. 26 he was arrested after breaking into a garage to sleep.

Police said Weiss broke into a woman’s garage, then went into her car by shattering a window.

The homeowner called police during the break-in and officers found Weiss in the car when they arrived. He was charged with being under the influence of methamphetamine and residential burglary.

His best friend Drew Gallagher, who met him while working on Weiss’ 2016 pilot “Blessed,” did not give up on him.

Gallagher said Weiss was just looking for a place to sleep after his estranged sister threw him on the streets after living there for two days.

“The night he broke into the car in Yuba, he and broke in and slept,” Gallagher said. “All he had was pajamas and t-shirt…it was his lowest point.”

Gallagher said Weiss tested positive for drugs because Gallagher gave him Suboxone, which is used for addicts weening off of addiction. He stopped using drugs for good just before Christmas last year, Gallagher said.

Over the three years, Gallagher bought Weiss cars to live in as the former child actor battled schizophrenia while using drugs on the street. After Weiss’ latest arrest, Gallagher feverishly raised money and contributed on his own to get Weiss into a substance abuse rehab facility.

“His fans is all I had,” he said. “Everyone that has helped, he is so thankful.”

The GoFundMe caught the eye of several dentists, who hoped to restore Weiss’ teeth that were eroded by drug use.

Gallagher said a few wanted thousands of dollars, until one, Dr. Gabe Rosenthal, offered to restore his teeth for just $120.

Courtesy Drew Gallagher

On Wednesday, Weiss had his front teeth restored. It follows several months of hard work by Weiss at a substance abuse center in Woodland Hills, California, where he was gained several pounds back and has been sober for the last 271 days, as of Saturday.

In addition to getting sober, specialists there have helped straighten out Weiss’ severe hunch. Gallagher said prior to that, he had problems with simply standing up straight.

While at the center, Weiss saw that others have became rideshare drivers after leaving to make money. Gallagher said Weiss’ goals are to get his own apartment and be able to make money to support himself. Eventually, he wants to get back on the big screen and back into stand up comedy.

Gallagher is glad his best friend is getting the help he deserved while always having his back.

“He’s my brother,” Gallagher said. “I wouldn’t give up on him.”

If you know anyone struggling with meth or opioid use, you can call the national treatment referral hotline at 1-800-662-4357.