Matthew McConaughey criticizes Hollywood’s ‘far left’ for ‘patronizing’ Trump supporters

FILE – In this Jan. 10, 2019, file photo, executive producer Matthew McConaughey arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “True Detective” season 3 at the Directors Guild of America. The Oscar-winning actor will join the University of Texas as a professor who this fall will teach in the university’s Department of Radio-Television-Film. McConaughey has been a visiting instructor at the flagship campus in Austin since 2015 and the university said in a statement Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, that the appointment recognizes his “outstanding work as a teacher and mentor.” (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Matthew McConaughey set himself apart from most of his Hollywood peers with political comments delivered on a podcast earlier this month.

On the podcast “Under the Skin,” hosted by comedian Russell Brand, McConaughey criticized Hollywood and “far left” democrats for how they’ve handled Trump’s election denial, citing how they reacted to his victory in 2016.

“There’s a lot on that illiberal Left that absolutely condescend, patronize and are arrogant toward that other 50 percent,” he said. “In [Hollywood], when Trump was voted in four years ago, they were in denial that it was real.”

The Oscar-winning actor suggested democrats would be hypocritical to insist that Trump supporters readily accept Biden’s victory, given how they challenged Trump’s four years ago. He also suggested he understands why republicans aren’t quick to accept Trump’s loss.

“Now you got the Right that’s in denial, because ‘The other side is fake news.’ And I understand! They’ve been fed ‘fake news.’ No one knows who the hell to believe,” he said. “So they’re putting down their last bastion of defense.”

“I think what this year’s election did was expose what we all kinda didn’t want to say out loud, is that there is a great divide,” McConaughey told TIME magazine this month. “And there has been a great divide.”

The comments on Brand’s podcast spawned from a conversation brought up about being politically centered. While the center is a lonely place to be, McConaughey argues it’s not a regressive move to end up there, but rather an aggressive one.

“It’s a move to say ‘no, let’s get aggressively centric.’ I dare you. It’s not a recession. It’s an aggressive move,” McConaughey said.

So what drove the Oscar-winning actor to the center of the widening political spectrum? As a native to southwest Texas but also embraced and loved by Hollywood, there may not be anyone else as overexposed to the two competing American cultures as McConaughey.

LATEST STORIES: