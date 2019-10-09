Matt Lauer accused of raping NBC colleague in Ronan Farrow’s book

FILE – In this April 21, 2016, file photo, Matt Lauer, co-host of the NBC “Today” television program, appears on set in Rockefeller Plaza, in New York. NBC News announced Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, that Lauer was fired for “inappropriate sexual behavior.” (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(CNN) – Matt Lauer is accused of rape in a new report about his firing from the “Today Show.”

The allegations are part of a new book by Ronan Farrow entitled “Catch and Kill.”

In the book, Brooke Nevils, a former NBC staffer, opens up about her relationship with Lauer publicly for the first time.

Variety Magazine published excerpts of the book on Tuesday.

In it, Nevils claims she was raped by Lauer while the two were in Sochi, Russia, covering the 2014 Winter Olympics.

She told Farrow it happened after a night of drinking at a hotel bar with several work colleagues. She says Lauer invited her to his hotel room, then forced himself on her and sodomized her.

She also told Farrow that she and Lauer later had sexual encounters that were consensual.

Nevils reported the alleged attack to NBC Universal executives three years later. Lauer was fired the next day.

Nevils says former “Today” show host Meredith Vieira urged her to get a lawyer and speak with NBC.

Farrow reports that she left the network in 2018 with a payout in the “seven figures.”

Neither Lauer nor Nevils have commented on the report.

“Catch and Kill” will hit bookstore shelves next Tuesday.

