Marie Osmond says her children won’t inherit her fortune

(CNN) – Marie Osmond says she is not leaving any of her millions to her seven children.

The 60-year-old performer made the announcement on CBS’s “The Talk.”

“My husband and I decided that you do a great disservice to your children to just hand them a fortune because you take away the one most important gift you can give your children, and that’s the ability to work,” Osmond explained.

Osmond said the decision comes from personal experience. Her family fought over a mirror and table when her aunt and uncle passed away, and she wants to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

Osmond’s children range in age from 17 to 36.

