Mandy Moore coming to Tampa for first tour in more than a decade

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: Mandy Moore of “This Is Us” speaks during the NBCUniversal segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 11, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After releasing some new music, artist Mandy Moore is ready to hit the road and head across North America for a 29-city tour.

The pop star turned actress is scheduled to perform at the Straz Center in Tampa on April 9 at 8 p.m.

Moore first rose to stardom in 1999 with the release of her album “So Real,” and made her “breakout” movie debut in the 2002 film “A Walk to Remember.”

Moore went on to have a successful acting career, starring alongside Diane Keaton in “Because I Said So” and more recently as Rebecca Pearson in the NBC’s hit series, “This Is Us,” for which she earned her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series.

And more than 10 years after her last album, Moore announced a new album, “Silvers Landings,” and a new single, “Save A Little For Yourself.”

Tickets for her concert at the Straz Center are $30.50 and up.

To buy tickets, click here.

