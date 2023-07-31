TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Madonna, the pop legend who dominated the music scene for generations, said she was lucky to be alive after having health issues in June.

The OG “Material Girl” was hospitalized for a “serious bacterial infection” that landed her in the ICU, according to her manager, Guy Oseary.

Sunday morning, Madonna wrote a reflection on her recovery journey one month after her hospitalization, saying love from her family and friends was the “best medicine.”

“As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me,” she wrote in an Instagram post featuring her and her children. “I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.”

Madonna also said a gift from her manager, an Andy Warhol polaroid of artist Keith Haring wearing a painted Michael Jackson jacket, made her reflect on her life.

“I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive,” she said. “And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone.”

The pop legend’s post received several well wishes from members of the entertainment and arts world — including Julia Garner, who was once cast in a now-shelved Madonna biopic, and other Hollywood icons.

“Honey i was so worried,” actress Sharon Stone wrote.

Following her illness, Madonna’s “Celebration Tour” was postponed as she took time to recover, with it slated to begin on Oct. 14. Her Tampa stop, originally scheduled for Sept. 7, will be rescheduled as well.

“Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work! ♥️” Madonna wrote.