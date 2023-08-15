TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With her health back on the mend, pop legend Madonna has announced new dates for “Celebration Tour.”

The “Material Girl” singer was forced to reschedule her tour dates after suffering a serious bacterial infection in June.

Madonna said she was “lucky” to be alive after having the health scare but was grateful to her loved ones for their help during her recovery.

Tuesday, Live Nation published the new dates for the Celebration Tour, with the first performance to take place in London on Oct. 14.

However, Madonna will not be coming to Tampa’s Amalie Arena until April 4, 2024. The Tampa stop was originally scheduled for Sept. 7.

While the tour did its best to reschedule most of its dates, Madonna was forced to cancel her performances in Tulsa, Nashville, San Francisco, Phoenix, and Las Vegas.

The tickets purchased for the original dates will be honored at the rescheduled performances, according to Live Nation.

The following are the new dates for the North American leg of the tour.

Madonna – The Celebration Tour – 2023/2024

New Date          Venue City                   Venue Name                  Rescheduled From

12/13/2023         Brooklyn                        Barclays Center                Original Date (no change)

12/14/2023         Brooklyn                        Barclays Center                Original Date (no change)

12/16/2023         Brooklyn                        Barclays Center                MSG – 8/27/2023*

12/18/2023         Washington                    Capital One Arena            Original Date (no change)

12/19/2023         Washington                    Capital One Arena            9/2/2023

1/8/2024            Boston                           TD Garden                      8/30/2023

1/9/2024            Boston                           TD Garden                      8/31/2023

1/11/2024           Toronto                          Scotiabank Arena              8/13/2023

1/12/2024           Toronto                          Scotiabank Arena              8/14/2023

1/15/2024           Detroit                           Little Caesars Arena          8/5/2023

1/18/2024           Montreal                        Bell Centre                      8/19/2023

1/20/2024           Montreal                        Bell Centre                      8/20/2023

1/22/2024           New York                       Madison Square Garden         8/23/2023

1/23/2024           New York                       Madison Square Garden         8/24/2023

1/25/2024           Philadelphia                    Wells Fargo Center            12/20/2023

1/29/2024           New York                       Madison Square Garden         8/26/2023

2/1/2024            Chicago                          United Center                  8/9/2023

2/2/2024            Chicago                          United Center                  8/10/2023

2/5/2024            Pittsburgh                       PPG Paints Arena             8/7/2023

2/8/2024            Cleveland                       Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse 8/2/2023

2/13/2024           Saint Paul                       Xcel Energy Center            7/30/2023

2/17/2024           Seattle                           Climate Pledge Arena         7/18/2023

2/18/2024           Seattle                           Climate Pledge Arena         7/19/2023

2/21/2024           Vancouver                      Rogers Arena                   7/15/2023

2/24/2024           Sacramento                     Golden 1 Center               1/13/2024

2/27/2024           San Francisco                  Chase Center                   10/4/2023

2/28/2024           San Francisco                  Chase Center                   10/5/2023

3/1/2024            Las Vegas                       T-Mobile Arena                10/7/2023

3/2/2024            Las Vegas                       T-Mobile Arena                10/8/2024

3/4/2024            Los Angeles                    Kia Forum                      Crypto.com – 9/27/23*

3/5/2024            Los Angeles                    Kia Forum                      Crypto.com – 9/28/23*

3/7/2024            Los Angeles                    Kia Forum                      Crypto.com – 9/30/23*

3/9/2024            Los Angeles                    Kia Forum                      Crypto.com – 10/01/23*

3/11/2024           Los Angeles                    Kia Forum                      Kia Forum – 1/7/24 & 1/8/24*

3/13/2024           Palm Desert                     Acrisure Arena                 1/11/2024

3/16/2024           Phoenix                         Footprint Center               7/22/2023

3/19/2024           Denver                           Ball Arena                      7/25/2023

3/24/2024           Dallas                            American Airlines Center    9/18/2023

3/25/2024           Dallas                            American Airlines Center    9/19/2023

3/28/2024           Houston                         Toyota Center                  9/13/2023

3/29/2024           Houston                         Toyota Center                  9/14/2023

4/1/2024            Atlanta                          State Farm Arena              9/5/2023

4/4/2024            Tampa                            Amalie Arena                  9/7/2023

4/6/2024            Miami                            Kaseya Center                  9/9/2023

4/7/2024            Miami                            Kaseya Center                  9/10/2023

4/14/2024           Austin                           Moody Center                  9/21/2023

4/15/202             Austin                           Moody Center                  9/22/2023

4/20/2024          Mexico City                   Palacio De Los Deportes    1/25/2024

4/21/2024           Mexico City                    Palacio De Los Deportes     1/27/2024

4/23/2024           Mexico City                    Palacio De Los Deportes     1/28/2024

4/24/2024           Mexico City                    Palacio De Los Deportes     1/30/2024