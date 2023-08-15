TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With her health back on the mend, pop legend Madonna has announced new dates for “Celebration Tour.”

The “Material Girl” singer was forced to reschedule her tour dates after suffering a serious bacterial infection in June.

Madonna said she was “lucky” to be alive after having the health scare but was grateful to her loved ones for their help during her recovery.

Tuesday, Live Nation published the new dates for the Celebration Tour, with the first performance to take place in London on Oct. 14.

However, Madonna will not be coming to Tampa’s Amalie Arena until April 4, 2024. The Tampa stop was originally scheduled for Sept. 7.

While the tour did its best to reschedule most of its dates, Madonna was forced to cancel her performances in Tulsa, Nashville, San Francisco, Phoenix, and Las Vegas.

The tickets purchased for the original dates will be honored at the rescheduled performances, according to Live Nation.

The following are the new dates for the North American leg of the tour.

Madonna – The Celebration Tour – 2023/2024

New Date Venue City Venue Name Rescheduled From

12/13/2023 Brooklyn Barclays Center Original Date (no change)

12/14/2023 Brooklyn Barclays Center Original Date (no change)

12/16/2023 Brooklyn Barclays Center MSG – 8/27/2023*

12/18/2023 Washington Capital One Arena Original Date (no change)

12/19/2023 Washington Capital One Arena 9/2/2023

1/8/2024 Boston TD Garden 8/30/2023

1/9/2024 Boston TD Garden 8/31/2023

1/11/2024 Toronto Scotiabank Arena 8/13/2023

1/12/2024 Toronto Scotiabank Arena 8/14/2023

1/15/2024 Detroit Little Caesars Arena 8/5/2023

1/18/2024 Montreal Bell Centre 8/19/2023

1/20/2024 Montreal Bell Centre 8/20/2023

1/22/2024 New York Madison Square Garden 8/23/2023

1/23/2024 New York Madison Square Garden 8/24/2023

1/25/2024 Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center 12/20/2023

1/29/2024 New York Madison Square Garden 8/26/2023

2/1/2024 Chicago United Center 8/9/2023

2/2/2024 Chicago United Center 8/10/2023

2/5/2024 Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena 8/7/2023

2/8/2024 Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse 8/2/2023

2/13/2024 Saint Paul Xcel Energy Center 7/30/2023

2/17/2024 Seattle Climate Pledge Arena 7/18/2023

2/18/2024 Seattle Climate Pledge Arena 7/19/2023

2/21/2024 Vancouver Rogers Arena 7/15/2023

2/24/2024 Sacramento Golden 1 Center 1/13/2024

2/27/2024 San Francisco Chase Center 10/4/2023

2/28/2024 San Francisco Chase Center 10/5/2023

3/1/2024 Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena 10/7/2023

3/2/2024 Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena 10/8/2024

3/4/2024 Los Angeles Kia Forum Crypto.com – 9/27/23*

3/5/2024 Los Angeles Kia Forum Crypto.com – 9/28/23*

3/7/2024 Los Angeles Kia Forum Crypto.com – 9/30/23*

3/9/2024 Los Angeles Kia Forum Crypto.com – 10/01/23*

3/11/2024 Los Angeles Kia Forum Kia Forum – 1/7/24 & 1/8/24*

3/13/2024 Palm Desert Acrisure Arena 1/11/2024

3/16/2024 Phoenix Footprint Center 7/22/2023

3/19/2024 Denver Ball Arena 7/25/2023

3/24/2024 Dallas American Airlines Center 9/18/2023

3/25/2024 Dallas American Airlines Center 9/19/2023

3/28/2024 Houston Toyota Center 9/13/2023

3/29/2024 Houston Toyota Center 9/14/2023

4/1/2024 Atlanta State Farm Arena 9/5/2023

4/4/2024 Tampa Amalie Arena 9/7/2023

4/6/2024 Miami Kaseya Center 9/9/2023

4/7/2024 Miami Kaseya Center 9/10/2023

4/14/2024 Austin Moody Center 9/21/2023

4/15/202 Austin Moody Center 9/22/2023

4/20/2024 Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes 1/25/2024

4/21/2024 Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes 1/27/2024

4/23/2024 Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes 1/28/2024

4/24/2024 Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes 1/30/2024