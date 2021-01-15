Macaulay Culkin backs call to remove Donald Trump from ‘Home Alone 2’

TAMPA (WFLA) – Macaulay Culkin said he’s “sold” on the idea of not only removing, but replacing, one of his Home Alone 2: Lost In New York co-stars – Donald Trump.
Since last Wednesday’s riots at the Capitol, the Home Alone actor has supported social media fans suggesting that Trump be removed from the movie.
“Bravo,” Culkin replied to a Twitter video that had edited Trump out of his cameo from the film’s scene at the Plaza hotel.
As well as one fan tweeting “Petition to digitally replace trump in ‘home alone 2’ with 40-year-old macaulay culkin,” to which the actor replied, “Sold.”
In December 2019, Trump’s cameo in the beloved holiday film was removed completely by the Canadian Broadcast Company.
Donald Trump Jr. tweeted out an article from a right-wing website that called the trimming of the seven-second cameo as “pathetic”.
A petition on change.org to replace Trump with Joe Biden had accrued over 1,000 signatures.