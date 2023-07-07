TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa will be bustling with “Bootleggers” as country music superstar Luke Combs brings his worldwide tour to town for two shows this weekend.

The “Fast Car” hitmaker is set to perform Friday and Saturday night at Raymond James Stadium. Brent Cobb, Gary Allan and Lainey Wilson will open the show on Friday, while Cobb, Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Riley Green will kick off the show on Saturday.

If you’re going to either show, you’ll want to know your transportation options and plan ahead. Here’s what you should know before you head out the door.

Show Time

The stadium’s gates open at 5p.m. Friday and Saturday with the opening act expected to take the stage around 5:45 p.m.

Weather

On Friday, it will be muggy and mostly dry. There is a better chance for rain during Saturday’s concert.

Traffic

Drivers should give themselves some extra time to get to the show. With average rush-hour congestion, heavy traffic is expected both nights on the main roads around the stadium: Dale Mabry Highway, Himes Avenue, Columbus Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. For updated road closures and real-time traffic information, check the Florida Department of Transportation’s Florida 511 Traveler Information System or download the Waze app.

Rideshares

Fans using taxis, limos and rideshare services like Lyft or Uber can be dropped off and picked up at the designated drop-off/pick-up site at Steinbrenner Field, across from the stadium off Dale Mabry. Passengers should expect surge pricing and delays.

The Bud Light Safe Ride Home program offers fans a discounted rideshare trip home. Fans can visit one of the stadium’s guest services booths to learn more.

Parking

Raymond James’ parking lots open at 2 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday. Its map shows most advanced parking spaces are sold out. As of this writing, you can still find parking in Lot A, Lot 5 and the HCC lot. The lots are all less than a 10-minute walk away. You can purchase advance parking spaces on ParkJockey.com.

Parking can also be found at nearby businesses, and some residents are utilizing their front yards for overflow parking, but be sure to bring cash if you want to get a spot.

Bag Policy

There’s a no bag policy in place for all events at Raymond James Stadium. Concertgoers can bring one clutch purse no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches. If you bring a bag, you can store it in one of the lockers available for rent on Tom McEwen Boulevard, south of Gate C.

Visit the Raymond James website for a full list of allowed and prohibited items.

Alcohol Policy

Alcoholic beverages may not be brought into the stadium. Anyone who buys alcohol should be prepared to show valid identification. Alcoholic beverages are limited to two per person per purchase. Guests who share alcohol with minors may be ejected or subject to arrest.

More information on the stadium’s alcohol policies is available on its website.

What to bring

Verified tickets

Cash, credit card, and valid ID

Sunscreen

Water bottle (where permitted)

Fully charged phone and charger

Band-Aids/small emergency kit

Emergency plan: Be sure to find a designated driver if necessary, and designate a meeting spot in case of emergency. Make sure your children know your phone number and address in case they get lost. It doesn’t hurt to have them put that information in their pocket.

More information can be found in the stadium’s A-Z Fan Guide.