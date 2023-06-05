TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Bootleggers, good news! Luke Combs is adding new Friday night shows to his 2023 World Tour.

In a Twitter post Monday morning, the Grammy-nominated country singer announced that he was adding a second show to his stop at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium and his stops in Charlotte, North Carolina; Foxborough Massachusetts; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

According to Combs, the Friday night shows will have different lineups from the Saturday shows.

“We’re looking forward to doing a second night in all these cities, guys,” he said. “Can’t wait to see you there.”

A release from the tour said Combs added the new shows due to “overwhelming demand” for the tour.

“The newly confirmed dates add to the massive success of Combs’ World Tour, which has sold over 570,500 tickets across just 11 stadium shows so far, with the majority of the tour still to come,” the release said. “With 44 shows across 3 continents and 16 countries, the tour is the largest ever for a country artist, earning Combs the #1 spot on Pollstar’s LIVE75 chart, where he has more than doubled all other charting artists.”

Tickets for the new shows will be available for pre-sale Thursday at noon through Ticketmaster Verified Fan. General sales will open Friday at 10 a.m.

