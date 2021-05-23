Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli can travel to Mexico for vacation, judge rules

by: Elisha Fieldstadt

Actress Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli exit the Boston Federal Court house after a pre-trial hearing with Magistrate Judge Kelley at the John Joseph Moakley US Courthouse in Boston on August 27, 2019. – Loughlin and Giannulli are charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering in the college admissions scandal. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

(NBC News) — Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, who are on supervised release for their role in a college admissions bribery scheme, will be allowed to travel to Mexico for vacation, a judge ruled Thursday.

In separate requests from Loughlin and Giannulli, filed on May 10, the couple asked to “travel to San Jose Cabo, Mexico, to spend time with [their] family.” The trip is scheduled for June 16 to June 21, the requests said, adding that Loughlin and Giannulli have “acted in compliance during [their] time of supervised release.

Loughlin has paid a fine of $150,000 and met her community service requirement, and Giannulli has paid a fine of 250,000 and is working to complete his community service, the request said.

