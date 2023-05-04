TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Concertgoers across the Tampa Bay area can get tickets to see some of their favorite artists for just $25.

Live Nation is bringing back its “Concert Week” promotion, where more than 3,800 shows across the United States are on sale.

The promotion is available from May 10 to May 16. If you are a Rakuten or Verizon customer, you’ll get the chance to buy tickets on May 9.

Most of the shows are being held at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre. Some shows at The Sound and, Duke Energy Center for the Arts at Mahaffey Theater are also on sale.

Here is the list of participating shows:

MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Hank Williams Jr. – May 19

Garbage & Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – June 22

The Original Misfits – June 24

Matchbox Twenty – July 8

Foreigner – July 9

Dierks Bentley – July 14

Boy George & Culture Club – July 15

Mudvayne – July 21

Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top – July 22

Fall Out Boy – July 25

Nickelback – July 29

Disturbed – Aug. 5

Counting Crows – Aug. 9

Pentatonix – Aug. 10

The All-American Rejects – Aug. 11

Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort & More – Aug. 12

The Offspring – Aug. 16

The Smashing Pumpkins – Aug. 20

Ghost – Aug. 31

Slightly Stoopid – Sept. 2

Sam Hunt – Sept. 7

3 Doors Down – Sept. 15

Avenged Sevenfold – Sept. 17

Shinedown – Sept. 29

Outlaw Music Fest – Oct. 7

Jelly Roll – Oct. 14

Jason Aldean – Oct. 28

Zac Brown Band – Nov. 4

The Sound

Sad Summer Festival – July 7

GooGoo Dolls – July 24

Duke Energy Center for the Arts at Mahaffey Theater

The Doobie Brothers – May 26