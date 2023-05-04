TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Concertgoers across the Tampa Bay area can get tickets to see some of their favorite artists for just $25.
Live Nation is bringing back its “Concert Week” promotion, where more than 3,800 shows across the United States are on sale.
The promotion is available from May 10 to May 16. If you are a Rakuten or Verizon customer, you’ll get the chance to buy tickets on May 9.
Most of the shows are being held at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre. Some shows at The Sound and, Duke Energy Center for the Arts at Mahaffey Theater are also on sale.
Here is the list of participating shows:
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Hank Williams Jr. – May 19
- Garbage & Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – June 22
- The Original Misfits – June 24
- Matchbox Twenty – July 8
- Foreigner – July 9
- Dierks Bentley – July 14
- Boy George & Culture Club – July 15
- Mudvayne – July 21
- Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top – July 22
- Fall Out Boy – July 25
- Nickelback – July 29
- Disturbed – Aug. 5
- Counting Crows – Aug. 9
- Pentatonix – Aug. 10
- The All-American Rejects – Aug. 11
- Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort & More – Aug. 12
- The Offspring – Aug. 16
- The Smashing Pumpkins – Aug. 20
- Ghost – Aug. 31
- Slightly Stoopid – Sept. 2
- Sam Hunt – Sept. 7
- 3 Doors Down – Sept. 15
- Avenged Sevenfold – Sept. 17
- Shinedown – Sept. 29
- Outlaw Music Fest – Oct. 7
- Jelly Roll – Oct. 14
- Jason Aldean – Oct. 28
- Zac Brown Band – Nov. 4
The Sound
- Sad Summer Festival – July 7
- GooGoo Dolls – July 24
Duke Energy Center for the Arts at Mahaffey Theater
- The Doobie Brothers – May 26
- Jesse & Joy – Aug. 11