List of 2020 Golden Globe winners

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) – The 2020 Golden Globe Awards has officially begun, marking the 77th year of the awards ceremony.
Below is a list of nominees. Winners for that category will be bolded and underlined:
Television
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
- Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)
- Bill Hader (“Barry”)
- Ben Platt (“The Politician”)
- Paul Rudd (“Living with Yourself”)
- Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”) – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
- Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)
- Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
- Kirsten Dunst (“On Becoming a God in Central Florida”)
- Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”)
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
- Brian Cox (“Succession”) – WINNER
- Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”)
- Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”)
- Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)
- Billy Porter (“Pose”)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
- Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)
- Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)
- Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)
- Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)
- Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Christopher Abbott (“Catch-22”)
- Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Spy”)
- Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice”) – WINNER
- Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)
- Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Kaitlyn Dever (“Unbelievable”)
- Joey King (“The Act”)
- Helen Mirren (“Catherine the Great”)
- Merritt Wever (“Unbelievable”)
- Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”)
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- “Catch-22″
- “Chernobyl”
- “Fosse/Verdon”
- The Loudest Voice
- “Unbelievable”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Patricia Arquette (“The Act”)
- Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)
- Toni ColletteMeryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”)
- Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)
- Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)
- Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”)
- Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl”) – WINNER
- Henry Winkler (“Barry”)
Best Television Series — Drama
- “Big Little Lies”
- “The Crown”
- “Killing Eve”
- “The Morning Show”
- “Succession” – WINNER
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
- “Barry”
- “Fleabag” – WINNER
- “The Kominsky Method”
- “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- “The Politician”
Movies
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
- “Jojo Rabbit”
- “Knives Out”
- “Rocketman”
- “Dolemite Is My Name”
Best Motion Picture — Drama
- “The Irishman”
- “Marriage Story”
- “1917”
- “Joker”
- “The Two Popes”
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
- “The Farewell”
- “Pain and Glory”
- “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”
- “Parasite” – WINNER
- “Les Misérables”
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
- Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”)
- Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (“Parasite”)
- Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”)
- Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) – WINNER
- Steven Zaillian (“The Irishman”)
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
- “Beautiful Ghosts” (“Cats”)
- “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (“Rocketman”) – WINNER
- “Into the Unknown” (“Frozen II”)
- “Spirit” (“The Lion King”)
- “Stand Up” (“Harriet”)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)
- Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)
- Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)
- Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)
- Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”)
- Annette Bening (“The Report”)
- Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”) – WINNER
- Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”)
- Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- Daniel Craig (“Knives Out”)
- Roman Griffin Davis (“Jojo Rabbit”)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
- Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”)
- Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”)
Best Motion Picture — Animated
- “Frozen II”
- “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
- “Missing Link” – WINNER
- “Toy Story 4”
- “Lion King”
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
- Christian Bale (“Ford v Ferrari”)
- Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)
- Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)
- Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)
- Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
- Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)
- Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)
- Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”)
- Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)
- Renée Zellweger (“Judy”)
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- Awkwafina (“The Farewell”)
- Ana de Armas (“Knives Out”)
- Cate Blanchett (“Where’d You Go, Bernadette”)
- Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart”)
- Emma Thompson (“Late Night”)
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- Daniel Craig (“Knives Out”)
- Roman Griffin Davis (“Jojo Rabbit”)
- Leonardo Dicaprio (“Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood”)
- Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”)
- Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite is My Name”)
Best Director — Motion Picture
- Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”)
- Sam Mendes (“1917”)
- Todd Phillips (“Joker”)
- Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)
- Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
LATEST STORIES: