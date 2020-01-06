Breaking News
Tampa Fire Rescue on scene of restaurant fire in Downtown Tampa

List of 2020 Golden Globe winners

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Dec. 9, 2019 file photo shows replicas of Golden Globe statues at the nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, Jan. 5. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) – The 2020 Golden Globe Awards has officially begun, marking the 77th year of the awards ceremony.

Below is a list of nominees. Winners for that category will be bolded and underlined:

Television

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

  • Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)
  • Bill Hader (“Barry”)
  • Ben Platt (“The Politician”)
  • Paul Rudd (“Living with Yourself”)
  • Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”) – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

  • Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)
  • Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
  • Kirsten Dunst (“On Becoming a God in Central Florida”)
  • Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”)
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

  • Brian Cox (“Succession”) – WINNER
  • Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”)
  • Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”)
  • Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)
  • Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

  • Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)
  • Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)
  • Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)
  • Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)
  • Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Christopher Abbott (“Catch-22”)
  • Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Spy”)
  • Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice”) – WINNER
  • Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)
  • Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Kaitlyn Dever (“Unbelievable”)
  • Joey King (“The Act”)
  • Helen Mirren (“Catherine the Great”)
  • Merritt Wever (“Unbelievable”)
  • Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • “Catch-22″
  • “Chernobyl”
  • “Fosse/Verdon”
  • The Loudest Voice
  • “Unbelievable”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Patricia Arquette (“The Act”)
  • Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)
  • Toni ColletteMeryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”)
  • Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)
  • Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)
  • Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”)
  • Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl”) – WINNER
  • Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Best Television Series — Drama

  • “Big Little Lies”
  • “The Crown”
  • “Killing Eve”
  • “The Morning Show”
  • “Succession” – WINNER

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

  • “Barry”
  • “Fleabag” – WINNER
  • “The Kominsky Method”
  • “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • “The Politician”

Movies

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

  • “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
  • “Jojo Rabbit”
  • “Knives Out”
  • “Rocketman”
  • “Dolemite Is My Name”

Best Motion Picture — Drama

  • “The Irishman”
  • “Marriage Story”
  • “1917”
  • “Joker”
  • “The Two Popes”

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

  • “The Farewell”
  • “Pain and Glory”
  • “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”
  • “Parasite” – WINNER
  • “Les Misérables”

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

  • Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”)
  • Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (“Parasite”)
  • Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”)
  • Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) – WINNER
  • Steven Zaillian (“The Irishman”)

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

  • “Beautiful Ghosts” (“Cats”)
  • “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (“Rocketman”) – WINNER
  • “Into the Unknown” (“Frozen II”)
  • “Spirit” (“The Lion King”)
  • “Stand Up” (“Harriet”)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

  • Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)
  • Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)
  • Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)
  • Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)
  • Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

  • Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”)
  • Annette Bening (“The Report”)
  • Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”) – WINNER
  • Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”)
  • Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

  • Daniel Craig (“Knives Out”)
  • Roman Griffin Davis (“Jojo Rabbit”)
  • Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
  • Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”)
  • Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”)

Best Motion Picture — Animated

  • “Frozen II”
  • “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
  • “Missing Link” – WINNER
  • “Toy Story 4”
  • “Lion King”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

  • Christian Bale (“Ford v Ferrari”)
  • Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)
  • Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)
  • Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)
  • Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

  • Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)
  • Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)
  • Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”)
  • Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)
  • Renée Zellweger (“Judy”)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

  • Awkwafina (“The Farewell”)
  • Ana de Armas (“Knives Out”)
  • Cate Blanchett (“Where’d You Go, Bernadette”)
  • Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart”)
  • Emma Thompson (“Late Night”)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

  • Daniel Craig (“Knives Out”)
  • Roman Griffin Davis (“Jojo Rabbit”)
  • Leonardo Dicaprio (“Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood”)
  • Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”)
  • Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite is My Name”)

Best Director — Motion Picture

  • Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”)
  • Sam Mendes (“1917”)
  • Todd Phillips (“Joker”)
  • Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)
  • Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss