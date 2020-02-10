List of 2020 Academy Award winners

Oscar statues stand off of Hollywood Boulevard in preparation for Sunday’s 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Find a full list of the 92nd Academy Awards winners below:

Actor in a Supporting Role: Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Animated Feature Film: Toy Story 4

Animated Short Film: Hair Love

Original Screenplay: Parasite

Adapted Screenplay: Jojo Rabbit

Production Design: Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Costume Design: Little Women

Documentary Feature Film: American Factory

Documentary Short Subject: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re A Girl)

Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role: Laura Dern – Marriage Story

