List of 2020 Academy Award winners

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Find a full list of the 92nd Academy Awards winners below:
Actor in a Supporting Role: Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Animated Feature Film: Toy Story 4
Animated Short Film: Hair Love
Original Screenplay: Parasite
Adapted Screenplay: Jojo Rabbit
Production Design: Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Costume Design: Little Women
Documentary Feature Film: American Factory
Documentary Short Subject: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re A Girl)
Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role: Laura Dern – Marriage Story
