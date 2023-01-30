(WFLA) — Actress Lisa Loring, who was known for playing Wednesday Addams in the 1960s version of “The Addams Family,” has died at the age of 64, her daughter confirmed.

NBC News reported that Loring’s daughter, Vanessa Foumberg, said her mother died of a stroke this past Saturday.

“She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands,” Foumberg said.

Actor Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster in “The Munsters,” said he was sad to hear of Loring’s death on Facebook.

“Very sorry to hear of my dear friend Lisa Loring’s passing,” Patrick said. “We were very close and worked together often. I know she was very weak. I was in her company just a few weeks ago. Godspeed my friend.”

THE ADDAMS FAMILY – Valentine’s Day Gallery – Shoot Date: December 22, 1965. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) LISA LORING;KEN WEATHERWAX

THE ADDAMS FAMILY – “Uncle Fester’s Toupee” – Airdate: April 30, 1965. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) FOREGROUND (L-R): JOHN ASTIN;LISA LORING;CAROLYN JONES;KEN WEATHERWAX BACKGROUND (L-R): JACKIE COOGAN;TED CASSIDY;BLOSSOM ROCK

Actress Lisa Loring and actor Butch Patrick pose for a photo April 3, 2002 in New York City. Loring played Wednesday Addams in the television series the Addams Family, and Patrick played the part of Freddie Wolfgang Munster on the Munsters. (Photo by Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images)

Loring played the role of Wednesday Addams from 1964 to 1996, with her more sweet-natured interpretation remaining as the definitive version of the role until later incarnations by actresses Christina Ricci and, most recently, Jenna Ortega.

Loring’s iconic dance in the show, “The Drew,” even got a tribute in the 2022 “Wednesday” series on Netflix, which stars Ortega.

Aside from the Addams Family, Loring had parts in “The Girl From U.N.C.L.E.,” “Fantasy Island,” “Barnaby Jones,” and “As the World Turns.”

She is survived by her two daughters, Marianne and Vanessa.