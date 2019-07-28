Lionel Richie to perform tonight at Amalie Arena

TAMPA (WFLA) – Music legend Lionel Richie plans to perform all night long in Tampa.

The Grammy award winner will be bringing his Hello tour to Amalie Arena tonight.

All online tickets purchased for the summer 2019 North American headline tour will include a CD copy of Richie’s new album, Live from Las Vegas. The collection, set for release on August 23, marks the legendary artist’s first release on Capitol Records.

The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are still available on Ticketmaster.