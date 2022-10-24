TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Beloved actor and comedian Leslie Jordan died at the age of 67 Monday, according to a report from TMZ.

The news outlet reported that Jordan was driving in Hollywood Monday morning when he suffered a medical emergency and crashed his BMW sedan into the side of a building.

He was best known for his roles in “Hearts Afire,” “Will & Grace,” the “American Horror Story” franchise, and others.

Jordan’s social media presence grew substantially during the COVID-19 pandemic thanks in part to his silly video posts, lifting his Instagram to over 5.8 million followers. He told “TMZ Live” his secret was being himself — “a silly, funny, goofy, happy-go-lucky senior citizen,” the news outlet reported.

