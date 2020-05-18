‘Leave it to Beaver’ star Ken Osmond dies at 76, resports say

LOS ANGELES (WFLA) — Ken Osmond, famous for his role as Eddie Haskell on “Leave it to Beaver,” has passed away at the age of 76, multiple Hollywood outlets are reporting.
Osmond’s son, Eric, reportedly told TMZ his father died at his Las Angeles home surrounded by family and loved ones.
“The Haskell role was supposed to be a simple guest appearance, but Ken knocked it outta the park and his character became a series mainstay over 6 seasons and 234 episodes,” TMZ wrote.
In 1970, about a decade after “Leave it to Beaver” went off the air, Osmond joined the LAPD and was an officer before retiring in 1988.
LATEST STORIES:
- Biden criticizes Trump’s response to coronavirus outbreak
- Actress Tara Reid may play Carole Baskin in ‘Tiger King’ movie adaptation
- ‘COVID-19 fee’: Some restaurants, salons adding coronavirus surcharges to bills
- One-man band performs weekly driveway concerts for neighbors
- Target extends Hero Pay for full-time and part-time workers