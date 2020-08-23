Larry King loses son, daughter just weeks apart

FILE – In this Dec. 1, 2016 file photo, Larry King arrives at Trump Tower in New York. King says he battled lung cancer this summer but appears to have the disease at bay. The former CNN host, who is 83, told Us Weekly that a spot on his lung was noticed this summer during a routine check-up. He said he had surgery in July. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

LOS ANGELES (WFLA) — Celebrity talk show host Larry King is mourning the tragic loss of two of his children.

King, 86, said his son Andy King, 65, died of a heart attack on July 28. His daughter, Chaia, 52, died August 20 a short time after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

“Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child,” King said. “My family and I thank you for your outpouring of kind sentiments and well wishes. In this moment, we need a little time and privacy to heal. I thank you for respecting that.”

Both children were from King’s 1961 marriage to Alene Atkins, CNN says. Atkins passed away peacefully in 2017.

King hosted his show “Larry King Live” on CNN from 1985 to 2010.

