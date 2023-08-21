TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Pop singer Lana Del Rey will stop in Tampa for a concert next month.

On Monday, Lana Del Rey announced a 10-show fall tour with two Florida dates after performing on the summer festival circuit and across Europe.

The “A&W” singer is touring in support of her recent album “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.”

Lana Del Rey is scheduled to perform at the Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds on Monday, Sept. 25. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m.

For more information about the concert or to purchase tickets, visit the LiveNation website.

See the full list of tour dates below: