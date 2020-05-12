1  of  2
Kurt Cobain ‘MTV Unplugged’ guitar up for auction

(WFLA/NBC) – The guitar former Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain played during the band’s “MTV Unplugged” performance will soon be on the auction block.

Julien’s Auctions is selling Cobain’s 1959 Martin D-18E guitar.

Cobain played the guitar in the performance in New York in 1993. He died five months later.

Cobain purchased the guitar and its vintage hard-shell case at Voltage Guitars in Los Angeles.

Both the guitar and its case were personally customized by Cobain, prior to his MTV appearance.

The auction is scheduled to take place in Beverly Hills and online on June 19th and 20th.

Julien’s Auction House is expecting the guitar to sell for at least $1 million.

