Kurt Angle invites fans to WrestleMania ticket party in Tampa

(CNN) – The “Super Bowl” of wrestling will be held in Tampa next spring and people are already celebrating.

The WWE is hosting its WrestleMania On-Sale Party on Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The free, family-friendly event will be held at Ford Thunder Alley at Amalie Arena before tickets become available to the general public.

The ticket party will feature live in-ring matches and plenty of WWE Superstars.

One of them, Kurt Angle stopped by News Channel 8 on Wednesday and spoke to Gayle about the big event and reflected on his successful career and Olympic gold medal win.

“There will be a lot of WWE Superstars there. So, come to Amalie Arena, meet the superstars, get some autographs and we’ll converse with you,” Angle said.

He also encouraged parents to bring their kids to the party.

“What I think what WWE did was give their parents and their kids something to talk about at the dinner table, something they have in common. Wrestling has been that factor,” Angle said. “We’ve always tried to encourage young kids to watch so that their parents and them can watch it together.”

Wrestlmania will be held at Raymond James Stadium on April 5. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 15 through Ticketmaster.

