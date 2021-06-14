KISS to return to Tampa for ‘End of the Road Tour’ this October

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Rock icons KISS will be returning to Tampa for their End of the Road Tour this October, marking the band final performance.

KISS’ will finish their world tour on Oct. 9, 2021 at Tampa’s MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre. The band previously performed in Tampa’s Amalie Arena in 2019 as part of their last farewell tour.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers said the tour is dedicated to the millions of fans that have supported the band for decades.

“Time marched on, but we couldn’t,” the band said in a statement. “Now, the boots are on, and we’re hauling an extra year’s worth of pyro, lights and spectacle. WE ARE BACK! We’re pumped and can’t wait to celebrate with our biggest, wildest and hottest show ever.”

Tickets the newly added Tampa date will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com. VIP passes and special KISS Army fan presales will be available for presale Tuesday.

You can learn more on kissonline.com.