A new court filing from the estranged wife of Kevin Costner is asking the actor to provide $248,000 a month in child support for their three teenage children.

In a declaration filed on Friday to Santa Barbara County Superior Court and obtained by NBC News, a signed, first-person declaration from Christine Baumgartner states that she also wants Costner to continue covering the cost of their kids’ private school tuition, extracurriculars and health care expenses.

Costner and Baumgartner share three children: Cayden, 16; Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

In her declaration, Baumgartner states that she has no income and has been a stay-at-home parent since welcoming Cayden in 2007.

She says that their “marital lifestyle, including that of the children, was consistent with Kevin’s longterm exceedingly high-income.”

