Kenny Chesney to kick off ‘Here and Now 2022’ tour at Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Kenny Chesney is about to hit the road for a stadium tour with country music acts Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce, and his first stop will be in Tampa.

The “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy” singer announced Monday that he is bringing his “Here and Now 2022” tour to Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, April 23.

“When we realized we weren’t getting to spend 2020 with No Shoes Nation, I never thought it would be three years until I would see my most favorite people in the world,” Chesney said in a press release. “My favorite place in the world is anywhere we all come together. They come strong. They get loud. They love the music. But most importantly, they live life every second—for all its worth! They inspire me, and I want to get out there and get going, creating the greatest night of the summer every time we hit the stage.”

Chesney will play 21 stadium concerts, starting in Tampa and ending in New England’s Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Tickets to the Tampa show are now on sale starting at $46.

For more information about the show, visit kennychesney.com.