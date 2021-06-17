Kenny Chesney to kick off 2022 stadium tour in Tampa

In this June 23, 2018 file photo, Kenny Chesney performs during the Trip Around the Sun Tour in Phoenix. After Hurricane Irma decimated the U.S. Virgin Islands last year, country superstar Kenny Chesney started writing songs and organizing relief efforts. Chesney is donating proceeds from the sale of his new album, “Songs for the Saints,” to a foundation he set up to support recovery on the islands. (Photo by Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Kenny Chesney has announced he will perform at Raymond James Sadium on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

The Tampa concert is part of the country music star’s Here and Now 2022 stadium tour, after his previous Chillaxification tour was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets for the previous date will be honored. Anyone who is unable to attend can get a refund at the original point of purchase for the next 30 days.

“With every city, county and state having their own protocols, with capacity numbers shifting every day, I didn’t want to announce until we knew we could come full on… strong… and without a care in the world. I always want to be that place where you can let go, feel safe and have the time of the summer,” Chesney said.