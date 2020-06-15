Kenny Chesney sets date for rescheduled concert at Raymond James Stadium

FILE – In this April 3, 2016, file photo, Kenny Chesney performs at the 4th Annual ACM Party for a Cause Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas. Chesney will receive the Pinnacle Award during the 50th annual Country Music Association Awards, joining Garth Brooks and Taylor Swift as the only recipients. […]

TAMPA (WFLA) – After postponing his entire tour, Kenny Chesney has set a new date for his stop in Tampa.

Excited to kick it off right here on May 1st, 2021! pic.twitter.com/04jN6M8FnQ — RaymondJames Stadium (@RJStadium) June 15, 2020

Chesney says the tour will stop at 18 venues with the same lineup featuring Florida George Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead.

“There were so many questions, so many unknowns, but I believe music makes a difference in people’s lives, so everyone on my team has worked overtime trying to get this sorted out,” Chesney said in a statement posted to Twitter.

If you had tickets for the postponed 2020 concert which was scheduled to take place on May 9, you can get a refund from where you bought the tickets to request a refund during the next 30 days.

