Kenny Chesney sets date for rescheduled concert at Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA (WFLA) – After postponing his entire tour, Kenny Chesney has set a new date for his stop in Tampa.
Chesney says the tour will stop at 18 venues with the same lineup featuring Florida George Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead.
“There were so many questions, so many unknowns, but I believe music makes a difference in people’s lives, so everyone on my team has worked overtime trying to get this sorted out,” Chesney said in a statement posted to Twitter.
If you had tickets for the postponed 2020 concert which was scheduled to take place on May 9, you can get a refund from where you bought the tickets to request a refund during the next 30 days.
