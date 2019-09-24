Kenny Chesney coming to Raymond James Stadium for ‘Chillaxification 2020’ tour

FILE – In this June 23, 2018 file photo, Kenny Chesney performs during the Trip Around the Sun Tour in Phoenix. After Hurricane Irma decimated the U.S. Virgin Islands last year, country superstar Kenny Chesney started writing songs and organizing relief efforts. Chesney is donating proceeds from the sale of his new album, “Songs for the Saints,” to a foundation he set up to support recovery on the islands. (Photo by Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Kenny Chesney will be “chillaxin” in Tampa next spring.

The country music singer is bringing his “Chillaxification 2020” tour to stadiums across the country and will make a stop at Raymond James Stadium on May 9, 2020.

Chesney will be joined by six-time Academy of Country Music/Country Music Association Duo of the Year Florida Georgia Line, as well as Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead.

“These stadium shows are the most fun thing I do,” Chesney said. “It’s been a year, so when I get out there, I wanna make sure that No Shoes Nation is being rocked, having fun and getting all the music they can out of the day. We always try to do something different, bring someone new – and for anyone who’s never seen Michael Franti and Spearhead, just wait!”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 4. American Express Card members can buy tickets on Thursday, September 26 starting at 10 a.m.

