Katy Perry reveals she is pregnant in new music video

(CNN/AP) – Congratulations are in order for singer Katy Perry.

The pop star revealed her baby bump at the end of her music video for the song “Never Worn White,” which dropped on Wednesday night.

The 35-year-old told fans on Instagram that both her album and her baby are due this summer.

Perry has been dating actor Orlando Bloom since 2016. This is the couple’s first child.

Perry was previously married to comedian Russel Brand. They divorced in 2011 after 14 months of marriage.

