Katie Couric, the former co-anchor of NBC’s “TODAY” show, announced Wednesday that she has been undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

Couric, 65, began her most recent Instagram post by sharing a startling statistic — every two minutes, a woman is diagnosed with the disease in the United States.

“On June 21st, I became one of them,” she wrote. “As we approach #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth, I wanted to share my personal story with you all and encourage you to get screened and understand that you may fall into a category of women who needs more than a mammogram.”

Read more on NBCNews.com.