TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Kathy Griffin will perform in Tampa as part of the comedian’s “My Life on the PTSD-List” tour next year.

Griffin announced a tour stop at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts on Monday.

The comedian will take the stage at Ferguson Hall on May 16 for “an evening of outraged and outrageous hilarity,” according to a release from the Straz Center.

“Kathy Griffin’s take-no-prisoners comedy has earned her a large and devoted following, and plenty of detractors as well,” the event description reads. “That’s to be expected. She delights in skewering the foibles and hypocrisy of public figures, be they celebrities or politicians.”

Tickets start at $49.50 and will be available online on the Straz Center website. They are also available in-person at the Straz Center ticket office or by calling (813) 229-STAR (7827).

“Do not bring the children. Do not repeat her jokes at work,” the event description reads. “But definitely make plans to see her live.”

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 17. A pre-sale begins Wednesday, Nov. 15, using the code “PTSD,” according to Griffin’s website.

The Tampa show is not Griffin’s only scheduled stop in Florida. She is slated to perform in Fort Lauderdale on May 15.