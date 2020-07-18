Kanye West files new documents for presidential run

File – In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo, Kanye West attends the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Officials in Wyoming have received a building permit application from Kanye West for a proposed amphitheater on property owned by the rapper. West recently announced that he plans to move the headquarters of his shoe and clothing company, Adidas Yeezy, to Cody. He also wants to build a 70,000-square-foot amphitheater on his 4,000-acre ranch. The Cody Enterprise reports the Park County Planning and Zoning Commission plans to discuss the proposal. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – After much back and forth, it now seems that Kanye West is still running for president.

Oklahoma officials have confirmed the rapper will be on the state’s general election ballot in November.

USA Today reports a group called “Kanye 2020” filed the necessary paperwork for his candidacy.

West tweeted on the Fourth of July that he was throwing his hat in the ring for the 2020 race, even though he had already missed deadlines in multiple states to get on the ballot.

Just a few days later, West told Forbes magazine that he was running under a new party, the Birthday Party.

Earlier this week, the rapper’s adviser told New York Magazine’s “Intelligencer,” West was out of the race.

West has not tweeted or made any comments about the progress of his campaign.