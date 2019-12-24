Justin Bieber coming to Raymond James Stadium in 2020

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Beliebers rejoice!

Justin Bieber is back in action and he’s ready to grace Tampa with his presence.

The Canadian pop star announced a show at Raymond James Stadium on July 25, 2020. He’ll also be performing in Miami on July 21.

In a 90-second video, the singer also revealed that he is releasing a new single called “Yummy,” which is set to drop on Jan. 3, along with some new music and a docuseries.

“As humans we are imperfect,” Bieber said. “My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through, I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me. I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life.”

The tour kicks off at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on May 14.

Ticket information will be available on Bieber’s website at a later date.

