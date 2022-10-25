TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens of life-sized dinosaurs will be stomping around Amalie Arena when the “Jurassic World Live Tour” returns to Tampa next year.

The live production, which is based on the blockbuster film series, will be at the arena in January. There will be multiple shows Friday, Jan. 6 through Sun. Jan. 8.

The show features human characters and 24 “film-accurate, life-sized” dinosaurs operated by animatronics. This includes fan-favorite Velociraptor Blue and a 40-foot-long Tyrannosaurus rex.

“Jurassic World’s unmistakable score combined with projection and practical scenery transforms the arena into the dense jungles of Isla Nublar, where real Gyrospheres roll through the valley and scientists work to unravel a corrupt plan and save anew dinosaur from a terrible fate,” a press release for the event states. “With pulse-pounding stunts and an original, authentic storyline, this show is guaranteed to make memories that will last another 65 million years.”

Tickets, which start at $20, go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m on Ticketmaster.com. Advanced parking passes will be available at ParkWhiz.com.

For more information about the event, visit amaliearena.com or call 813-301-2500.