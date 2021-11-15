Journey to bring ‘Freedom Tour 2022’ to Tampa’s Amalie Arena

Arnel Pineda, left, and Neal Schon of the band Journey perform on day three of the Lollapalooza music festival on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Legendary rock band Journey will bring their next tour through 40 North American cities, including Tampa.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will make a stop at Amalie Arena on Wednesday, April 20. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

The tour comes after a busy year for the band. Journey headlined he Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago this summer, and will do a six-show residency at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas from Dec. 1 to Dec. 11.

Tickets to the show in Tampa cost $45.75, $65.75, $85.75 and $125.75, and will go on sale Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.

Advanced parking passes are available at ParkWhiz.com. For more information, visit amaliearena.com or call 813-301-2500.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Nov. 16 until 10 p.m. Nov. 18. More information is available at citientertainment.com.

“It’s that time – time to get back to where we are used to being – on Stage!” says Neal Schon. “We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible. The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited! Please come and join us once again for an evening full of rocking stage connection fun. See you soon Friends.”