‘Joker’ uses a song by convicted pedophile Gary Glitter

(CNN) – Some moviegoers are not happy with the new “Joker” film after it used a convicted pedophile’s song in a key scene.

In the movie, the Joker, played by Joaquin Phoenix, dances down a flight of stairs to Gary Glitter’s “Rock and Roll Part 2.”

The song plays for about two minutes.

Glitter is serving a 16-year-sentence for child sex abuse.

The former British pop star has a long history with sex offenses against young girls.

The song in the movie used to play during sporting events.

Teams stop playing it after Glitter was convicted of child sex crimes.

The NFL also banned his song from the Super Bowl in 2012.

