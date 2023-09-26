TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Comedian John Mulaney announced a stop in Tampa on his stand-up tour, “John Mulaney in Concert.”

Mulaney will appear at the Seminole Hard Rock on Dec. 14, according to a news release.

The event is “a phone-free experience,” meaning attendees must lock their phones in Yondr pouches before taking their seats. They can keep their devices with them, but the pouches will be unlocked after the event, or during the show in designated areas outside of the theater.

Anyone caught using a cell phone or smart watch during the event will be escorted out, according to the event information on Ticketmaster.

Tickets are available for presale on Ticketmaster on Wednesday before general on-sale begins Friday. The show is for audiences 21 and older.