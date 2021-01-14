Joanne Rogers, widow of television icon Fred Rogers, dies at 92

Fred Rogers wife, Mrs. Joanne Rogers poses in front a poster of the Mister Rogers Forever Stamp following the first-day-of-issue dedication in WQED’s Fred Rogers Studio in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (NEXSTAR) — Joanne Rogers, the widow of the iconic children’s television personality Fred Rogers, has died at 92, according to the CBS affiliate in Pittsburgh.

Joanne helped carry out her husband’s legacy of impacting the lives of children after he died in 2003. Fred Rogers was the star of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” which aired nationwide on PBS stations.

The couple was married for 50 years.

Joanne was visible throughout the media promotion for the 2019 film “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” where Tom Hanks brought her husband to life on the big screen. She even had a brief cameo in the movie.

According to KDKA, she was presented with the George Romero Legacy Award at Steeltown Entertainment 2019 Elly Awards for preserving her husband’s legacy while inspiring young filmmakers.