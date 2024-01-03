Jimmy Kimmel took to social media Tuesday to blast New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers for suggesting that the late-night television host is worried about his name being on a rumored-to-be released list of people associated with the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein, who was last arrested in July 2019 by the FBI and New York Police Department’s Crime Against Children Task Force on sex trafficking charges, was found dead from an apparent suicide in his jail cell in August 2019.

Rodgers’ comments about Kimmel came during an appearance on ESPN’s “Pat McAfee Show,” which also featured Rodgers’ former Green Bay Packers teammate and current sports analyst A.J. Hawk.

While the trio were discussing a conspiracy theory having to do with the NFL Super Bowl, Hawk said, “Does this having something to do with the Epstein list that came out?”

“That’s supposed to be coming out soon,” Rodgers responded with a laugh. “There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who are really hoping that doesn’t come out.”

McAfee then took a moment to tell viewers that a clip from one of his previous shows aired on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in March 2023 in which the television host mocked the Jets quarterback’s comments on the Epstein list.

Rodgers then said, “I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle.”

Whether or not Rodgers thought his most recent comments about the talk show host were fair play, Kimmel did not appear to think it was funny and even threatened legal action.

“Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality,” Kimmel said on X, formerly Twitter. “Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court. @AaronRodgers12.”