Jimmy Buffett’s Tampa concert postponed another year

TAMPA (WFLA) — Jimmy Buffett’s tour stop in Tampa has been pushed back another year.
Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band are rescheduling their concert at Amalie Arena from Dec. 11, 2020 to Dec. 4, 2021.
This is the second time the concert has been postponed a year. In 2019, Buffett had to push it back after receiving much-needed shoulder surgery.
All tickets purchased for the original show date will be honored on the new date. Fans who cannot attend the new date can get a refund.
