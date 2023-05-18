TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Jimmy Buffett is postponing his concert in Charleston, South Carolina after being hospitalized for a medical issue that hasn’t been disclosed.

In a statement posted on Twitter Thursday, the legendary singer-songwriter said he was admitted to the hospital earlier this week after a scheduled check-up.

“I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all,” Buffett wrote. “Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California ‘winter tour,’ and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston.

“I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention.”

He didn’t provide any more details on what the medical complication is.

“Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you,” Buffet added. “I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup.”

Buffet’s tweet said all tickets from the original date of May 20 will be honored for the new date once it’s announced. Those who bought tickets will receive an email with more information.