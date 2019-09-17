Jimmy Buffett coming to Amalie Arena in December

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida music legend Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will perform at Amalie Arena for one night later this year.
The show, which is part of the “Son Of A Son Of A Sailor High Tide” Tour is on Dec. 13 at 8 p.m.
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m and will be available on Ticketmaster.com.
Buffett embarked on his tour last year to mark the 40th anniversary of his famous Son Of A Son Of A Sailor LP, which came out in 1978. The song was written about his grandfather, James Delaney Buffett, Sr., who was a huge influence on his life. That record also included hits like “Cheeseburger In Paradise,” “Livingston Saturday Night” and “Cowboy in the Jungle.”
LATEST STORIES: