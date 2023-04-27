TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — People across Tampa Bay are remembering talk-show host Jerry Springer following the announcement of his death Thursday.

According to the Associated Press, the 79-year-old died in his Chicago home from pancreatic cancer.

Springer was no stranger to the Tampa Bay area. The star owned a waterfront home in Sarasota and was Grand Marshall of the Ybor City Sant’ Yago Knight Parade.

“As he’d be going down 7th Avenue, you’d just hear tens of thousands of spectators just yelling, ‘Jerry, Jerry, Jerry,”’ said Simon Canasi, Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago.

The last time Springer was Grand Marshall of the parade was in 2022. Krewe members say they will miss his participation.

“I always say that the life of the party is gone, but the party must go on, and the party will go on but with great memories of Jerry as we move forward,” Canasi said.