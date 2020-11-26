‘Jeopardy!’ shares posthumous Thanksgiving message from Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB/WFLA) — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek may no longer be with us, but he’s left behind a positive message for the holiday.

On the morning of Thanksgiving, the show posted a short video of the late host wishing viewers a happy Thanksgiving.

“Happy Thanksgiving ladies and gentleman. You know, in spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful. There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors, and that’s a good thing,” Trebek said.

“Keep the faith, we’re going to get through all of this, and we will be a better society because of it,” the message concluded.

Trebek died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8. He will still appear in a number of upcoming episodes that were taped prior to their air date. Ken Jennings, the man with the most consecutive wins in the show’s history, will temporarily take over.

