‘Jeopardy!’ reportedly finds replacement host for Alex Trebek

TAMPA (WFLA) – Mike Richards, the executive producer of “Jeopardy!,” is in advanced negotiations to become the permanent host, multiple outlets reported on Wednesday.
Sony Pictures did not confirm the choice and a spokesman told Variety it’s in talks with several potential candidates.
Richards served a stint as guest host. His resume includes hosting “The Pyramid” and “Beauty and the Geek,” as well as serving as executive producer of “The Price Is Right” and “Let’s Make a Deal.”
Alex Trebek hosted “Jeopardy!” for more than 36 years. He died in November at the age of 80 following a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.