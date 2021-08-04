‘Jeopardy!’ reportedly finds replacement host for Alex Trebek

Mike Richards accepts the award for outstanding game show for “The Price is Right” at the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, April 29, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Mike Richards, the executive producer of “Jeopardy!,” is in advanced negotiations to become the permanent host, multiple outlets reported on Wednesday.

Sony Pictures did not confirm the choice and a spokesman told Variety it’s in talks with several potential candidates.

Richards served a stint as guest host. His resume includes hosting “The Pyramid” and “Beauty and the Geek,” as well as serving as executive producer of “The Price Is Right” and “Let’s Make a Deal.”

Alex Trebek hosted “Jeopardy!” for more than 36 years. He died in November at the age of 80 following a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.