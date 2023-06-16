(WFLA) — Fans of the ‘Jeopardy!’ trivia show were left reeling after a seemingly easy question about the most commonly recited Christian prayer stumped all three contestants.

The perturbing puzzle popped up during Tuesday night’s episode. The $200 clue – typically considered the easiest in its category – read, “Matthew 6:9 says, ‘Our Father, which art in heaven,’ This ‘be thy name.’”

The three contestants – Suresh Krishnan, Laura Blyler and Joe Seibert – did not attempt to solve the puzzle. Host Mayim Bialik revealed the answer was “hallowed” and it didn’t take long for the clip to go viral.

“None of them even took a guess,” one Twitter user posted. “I’m really surprised — I thought that would be an easy one!”

Some fans of the quiz show found the unanswered question distressing.

“Not one contestant on Jeopardy last night knew the answer to this. Are you waking up yet?” read one Twitter post with thousands of likes and retweets. Another user stated the quiz show clip shows “how sad our country is becoming.”

However, other Twitter users took a more light-hearted approach.

“How can those Jeopardy! nerds not know this answer. Have they never listened to Iron Maiden?” a Twitter user wrote, referring to the band’s song, “Hallowed Be Thy Name.”

As for why the contestants did not attempt to solve a seemingly simple puzzle… It’s possible they didn’t know the answer, or didn’t feel confident throwing out a guess and potentially losing money. Byler and Seibert’s podiums displayed negative point values before the clue was read – with their balances at -$400 and -$200, respectively.

The moment sparked debate about whether ‘Jeopardy!’ contains too many questions about the Bible and Christianity in general. The number of Americans who identify themselves as Christians has “declined at rapid pace” over the past decade or so, according to Pew Research Center.